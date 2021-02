BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

FRIDAY

Larry Park (70)

Eileen Rickett

Wade Jackson (70)

Madison Rush (24)

Kayla Heflin

Joseph Castillo, Jr (37)

David & Dana Foster (21 Years)

Rose & Abalino Gonzales (22 Years)

SATURDAY

Lindsay Mata (36)

SUNDAY

Janet Pruett

John Meisel

Brooklynn Reign Gordon (18)

Carmen Sierra (68)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.