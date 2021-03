BIRTHDAYS

Abalino Gonzales (68)

Schenel Terronez (38)

Cassandra Fierro (47)

Hope Butterfield

Linda Smithwick

Terri Penaluna

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.