BIRTHDAYS

Alexander Parker (11)

Kenley Teakell (12)

Dawson Bell (19)

Liberty Bell (19)

Len Brothers

John Ingle

Ryan Piper (46)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.