BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARY

Richard Lucero (60)

Tammie Lewis (60)

Susan Obrien (50)

Daniel Luna

Sam Sterling (29)

Eric Frazer

Sabian Maywald (6)

Rachel Morrow

Brenda Soto (64)

Connor Cullar (19)

Desmond Bell (19)

Ruben & Mercedes Stoeltje (3 Years)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.