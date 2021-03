03/19/21 Birthdays & Anniversary

BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARY

Friday

Angela Carroll (51)

Jordan Price (40)

WILLIAM J. FIFER (35)

Ariel Merito

Donna Brent

Konner Burross (8)

Saturday

Jeraldine Maddox

Josiah Sabine (13)

NINA BROMFIELD

Sophia Chaves (7)

Jim Meisel

Morgan Gramling (18)

Emilia Wilkinson (5)

Sunday

ZACHARY DUNN (18)

Maddox Wise (15)

Curtis & Cynthia Howery (6 Years)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.