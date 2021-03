BIRTHDAYS

FRIDAY

Sharon Daege (70)

Tim Shafer (51)

Debbie Yancey

DAVE CAROLL (50)

SATURDAY

Missy Malone-Saunders

Billy Koetter

SUNDAY

Melanie Schoby

Von McWhorter

Blaire Schreiber (20)

Laci Edwards

Izaac Luna (8)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.