BIRTHDAYS

RICKY SHOOK (64)

James Busch (1)

NEIL HOFF

TERRY HOFF KEEN

Kalub Johnson (15)

Robert Pruett

David Perez (61)

JETER WESLEY carroll (8)

Jethro Landours (70)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.