BIRTHDAYS

Jordyn Shearman (6)

Zach Wineinger (11)

Duane Betts (72)

Anja Fields (44)

CELINA AQUIRRE (40)

Gage Piper (21)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.