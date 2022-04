Birthdays

FRIDAY

DYLAN THOMAS BROWN

BONNIE GOINS

JAMES NORDSTROM (58)

KYMBERLY CULLAR

DANA BETTINGER (71)

MARIA CORONA

SATURDAY

WESLEY MATTHEWS (2)

SUNDAY

TRACY ORSAK (50)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM