LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

ashley burross (33)

Helen Zellner

McKenzie Shyann Howery (18)

Tiffany Horton

JESSICA LYONS

Kory Dorman

Hattie Mae Walker (93)

Lori Goehring (51)

Janice jemison (60)

Barbara Cross (87)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.