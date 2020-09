TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Eric Jones (41)

Patrick Gilbert

Jason Beesinger

Reno Villastrigo Jr (40)

Lenney Johnston

Heath Aldrich (36)

MARK Figueroa (49)

Guy & Mitsi Traylor (30 Years)

Jeff & Amanda Hughes (1 Year)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON OUR MORNING SHOW E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.