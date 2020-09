TEXOMA BIRTHDAY

Patricia Humphrey (80)

Donna Deaton (41)

Alexander Garcia Jr. (10)

Darrell Reid

Bobby Steinberger (81)

Ann Roy

Kason Whalen (22)

John Hunter Sr (64)

Aliyah Monroe (14)

Brianna Torres (10)

Lindsey Riojas (31)

Autumn O’Brien (21)

Dave Kennedy (65)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.