TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS

Eugene Szczepinski (95)

Kaitlyn Frantz (18)

James Byrne (20)

Autumn O’Brien (21)

Caroyln Wahl (74)

Kaidyn Foster (13)

Buechele Burnett (4)

Libby futch

Seger Russell

Kyle Clifton (35)

simba garcia (1)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.