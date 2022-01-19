1/19/22 Birthdays Anniversary

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Washington D.C. Bureau
Black History Month
Unraveling The Mysteries
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Actor Gaspard Ulliel, 37, star of Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight,’ dies after ski accident
Units respond to roll-over wreck involving tanker truck hauling cornflour
Gallery
CDC adds 22 countries to level four travel warning list
China says omicron may have spread via mailed packages despite doubts abroad
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Sky Team 3
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Auto Racing
China 2022
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Golf
MLB
MSU Mustangs
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
2021 Nexstar Sports Awards
NFL
Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers
Vernon College
Wichita Falls Warriors
Top Stories
AP source: Nuggets to get Forbes from Spurs in 3-team trade
McIlroy to take aspects of Woods’ game to improve in 2022
Beijing residents disappointed Olympics will be closed event
Allen, Mahomes, Stafford star on wild-card weeknd
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Top Stories
Athlete of the week: Taylor Davis – January 17, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Shad Hanna stepping down as Archer City HFC/AD – January 14, 2022
Video
Top Stories
Girls high school basketball: Nocona vs Holliday – January 14, 2022
Video
Girls high school basketball: Petrolia vs Archer City – January 14, 2022
Video
Boys high school basketball: Graham vs Hirschi – January 14, 2022
Video
Boys high school basketball: Munday vs Benjamin – January 14, 2022
Video
Contests
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Remarkable Women
Keeping Texoma Warm
Veterans Voices
Hello Texoma
Helping the Helpers
Events
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Ella (Grace) – 01-18-22
Video
Top Stories
Brianna – 01-04-22
Video
Summer – 12-28-21
Video
Tuesdays Child – Jennifer – 12-21-21
Video
Lifestyle
Taste of Texoma
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 01-13-2022
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 01-06-2022
Video
Real Estate Minute – 12-23-2021
Video
Parents share their experiences about their children getting the COVID-19 vaccination
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Get Our Daily Newsletter
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
1/19/22 Birthdays Anniversary
Birthdays
by:
Chris Burton
Posted:
Jan 19, 2022 / 08:10 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 19, 2022 / 08:10 AM CST
1/19/22 Birthdays Anniversary
Don't Miss
Submit Your Hello Texoma!
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Gallery
Talking Texoma
Gallery
Buy Local Texoma
Gallery
Tuesday’s Child
Gallery
Live Stream
Gallery
Trending Stories
Units respond to roll-over wreck involving tanker truck hauling cornflour
Gallery
One in custody following high speed pursuit across multiple counties
Video
Theft charge dismissed against David Shoop
Many show at WFISD board meeting to voice opinion on mascot decision
Video
Ford recalls 200,000 cars over brake light problem
Latest News
Fox Hill Restaurant, closed since 2021 winter storms, set to reopen Friday
Units respond to roll-over wreck involving tanker truck hauling cornflour
Gallery
Sub-freezing temperatures, even colder wind chills expected over next several nights
Video
More Local News