BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARY

HAZLEY GRACE REED (2)

DANNY RUSSELL (64)

JUSTIN SONS

BEN JONES (61)

SANTOS OSCAR VILLASTRIGO JR (61)

TRAY & RHONDA WECKAR (16 YEARS)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.