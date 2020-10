TEXOMA BIRTHDAY/ANNIVERSARY

harley dodson

Chuck Simons (68)

Gabriel Cabrera-Losoya (13)

Witten Tally (2)

TRAY DICKERSON (31)

Becky Lightfoot

Tammy Heflin

Aunalyn Owen (8)

Diane & Gywan Tanner

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.