TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS

James Vieth Sr (80)

Lenard Brothers

Chris Feltman (18)

Landon Carter (8)

Natasha Brown (33)

Matthew Shepherd (4)

Robert Quinney

BJ Redmon (36)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.