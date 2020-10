TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS/ANNIVERSARIES

Cody Goins (38)

Christina Uranga

Evelyn Martinez stokes (70)

Miguel Catalan (40)

Katherine Atchley (99)

Mikayla Wilbur (9)

Vanessa Prince

Kirk Styles (60)

Jimbo & Beckie Tolleson (25 Years)

Jimmy & Trish Scarber (31 Years)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.