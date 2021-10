10/29/21 Birthdays

BIRTHDAYS

FRIDAY

TONY HERNANDEZ

JOHN AYALA IV (25)

JUAQUIN GONZALES-ARRIETA (19)

BECKY RHODES (59)

BRODY FOSTER (2)

TUTSHER SPENCE (2)

CURREON OUTLAW (33)

LYNDON FENOGLIO (18)

SATURDAY

LILLIAN OECHSNER (9)

ANNETTE BRANCH

CELESTINE MARK (60)

BRITTANY WOMACK

SUNDAY

DEREK CHATMAN III (15)

MCKENZIE TORRES (21)

BILLY RHODES (61)

KASEY CHREENE (25)

BAYLOR DEWAYNE SULLIVAN (1)

SARAH INGALLS

ANTHONY TERUEL (18)

LILITH ELBAUM (4)

LEXIS POLLARD (24)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.