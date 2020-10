10/30/20 Birthdays Anniversaries

TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS ANNIVERSARIES

FRIDAY

Brittany Womack (32)

Jaidyn Fuller (5)

Lillian Oechsner (8)

Angie Rojo (40)

Bob Craighead

Hector Balcorta (61)

Diane & Frankie Roberts (49 years)

SATURDAY

Glen Brothers

Sabrina Walker (24)

Anthony Teruel (17)

Toni Nava

Lilith Elbaum (3)

Kasey Chreene (24)

Winter Gordon (4)

Kenya Daughtry

John & Doris Drullinger (60 Years)

SUNDAY

David Lutz (37)

Leanna Lutz (37)

Felix & Gloria Esparza (63 Years)

Derrel & April Koetter (12 Years)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.