TEXOMA BIRTHDAY

Savion Worthy (5)

SCOTT ANDERSON

Krystal Jenkins

Debbie Staley (66)

David Mummert

Terry Porter (65)

Steve Simons (63)

Sandra Stiles

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.