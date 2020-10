TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS

Richard Perkins

Easton Truax (2)

Ed Roy

Mikel Kay Carraway (4)

Trevor Scholl (18)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.