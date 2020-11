11/09/20 Birthdays Anniversaries

TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Jack Hodges (73)

SAM Fleming

Hayven Sutton (9)

Tracey Able (62)

Nora Helms (5)

Kline Harris (14)

Kale Harris (14)

Jimmy Denny

Timmy Denny

Kolby Kulhanek (25)

David Villastrigo Jr

Leesa Wachsman (63)

Ernie & Billie Hoff (65 years)

Ruben & Tina Canedo (35 Years)

Terry & Tammy Jacobs (9 Years)

Jay & Ruth Hickey (30 Years)

Erik & Kristie Heavner (7 Years)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.