TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS

FRIDAY

Beverly Colley (79)

Nancy Graham

Keyera Whiteside (13)

Matthew Whiteside (13)

Ronnie Wilson

Alayna Green (20)

SATURDAY

Adrian Kestler (8)

Brandie Elliott (47)

Hero Binnion (12)

Adrian Kestler (8)

SUNDAY

Randee Slater (13)

Rene Delgado (16)

Emma lee Martinez

R D Cox

Cadence Blackwell (14)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.