11/3/21 Birthdays Anniversary

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
Unraveling The Mysteries
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
BestReviews
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Where in Texoma can you get a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine?
Bite Squad delivers 200 new jobs to Wichita Falls
1 COVID-19 related death, Wichita County eclipses 22,000 total cases
Chipotle testing first new chicken ‘innovation’ in 28 years
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Sky Team 3
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Auto Racing
China 2022
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Golf
MLB
MSU Mustangs
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
2021 Nexstar Sports Awards
NFL
Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers
Vernon College
Wichita Falls Warriors
Top Stories
New deal for Freeman top priority for Series champion Braves
No dominant ACC team equals nailbiters all around
Penguins star Crosby, defenseman Dumoulin on COVID-19 list
Odell Beckham Jr. excused from Browns practice amid drama
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Top Stories
High school volleyball: Northside vs Woodson – November 2, 2021
Video
Top Stories
High school volleyball: Henrietta vs Millsap – November 2, 2021
Video
Top Stories
High school volleyball: Windthorst vs Poolville – November 2, 2021
Video
High school volleyball: Archer City vs Chico – November 2, 2021
Video
High school volleyball: Electra vs Perrin-Whitt – November 2, 2021
Video
High school volleyball: Lindsay vs Olney – November 1, 2021
Video
Contests
Christmas Came Early
Giving Thanks
Cutest Kid In Costume
Next Freeze
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Keeping Texoma Warm
Veterans Voices
Hello Texoma
Helping the Helpers
Events
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Braydon – 10-26-21
Video
Top Stories
Jose – 10-19-21
Video
Ashley and Samantha – 10-12-21
Video
Lifestyle
Taste of Texoma
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
40 years of Christmas Magic
Video
Top Stories
Get your COVID-19 booster shot today
Video
Real Estate Minute – 10-28-2021
Video
Hams and turkeys just in time for the holidays
Video
Pack and ship practically anything to anywhere
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Get Our Daily Newsletter
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
11/3/21 Birthdays Anniversary
Birthdays
by:
Courtney Delaney
Posted:
Nov 3, 2021 / 01:32 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Nov 3, 2021 / 01:32 PM CDT
Don't Miss
View Election Results
Submit Your Hello Texoma!
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Gallery
Talking Texoma
Gallery
Buy Local Texoma
Gallery
Tuesday’s Child
Gallery
Live Stream
Gallery
Trending Stories
Social media post about visit to Oklahoma casino leads to arrest of probationer
Texans pass 2 pandemic-focused state constitution changes
Video
Shoplifter sentenced in bizarre Walmart thefts
Member of organized Walmart shoplifting scheme pleads guilty
Allred inmate killed after alleged assault by cellmate
Latest News
Where in Texoma can you get a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine?
Bite Squad delivers 200 new jobs to Wichita Falls
1 COVID-19 related death, Wichita County eclipses 22,000 total cases
More Local News