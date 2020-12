TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS

Patrick Robertson (16)

Evan Donnell

Tammy Shiplet

Fern Murphey

Don Hoff (62)

Ron Hoff (62)

Ashlan Campbell (10)

Margie Frazier

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM