TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS ANNIVERSARIES

Taniah Rene Harris (4)

Andrew Perez (7)

James Musgrave (57)

Evelyn Campbell (6)

Derrick Pierce II

Lola Deaton

Reno & Sandra Villastrigo (43 Years)

Jarrod & Sara Mercadante (10 Years)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.