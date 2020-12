TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS ANNIVERSARIES

Dale Nelson (98)

Sarah Hoff (37)

coy pickel (14)

Dayna Wilson

Parker Stolper (2)

Lauren Thomss (18)

Timmy Houser (62)

Sylvia Gonzales

Kenlie Cornsilk

Earnest & Sandra Cooke (51 Years)

Mark & Linda Smithwick (17 Years)

Bob & Brenda Hardy (48 Years)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.