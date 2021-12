BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

KATY BLEVINS (70)

BRAXTON BOOTH (10)

PARKER KOLE STOLPER (3)

DANYA WILSON

DANNY SCHROEDER (70)

DEVAN CHAVES (30)

KIMBERLY KNIGHT (43)

ANTHONY & RENEE LOUIS (20 YEARS)

JACK & MARYANNE DENTON (4 YEARS)

EARNEST & SANDRA COOKE (52 YEARS)

BILLY & JAIME HOWE (64 YEARS)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.