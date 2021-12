BIRTHDAYS

EVAN GODWIN (11)

EDNA WYATT (90)

TY BATES (18)

JOEY VILLASTRIGO (53)

ROSIE OSBORNE

KYSEN BARNES (4)

MARCUS WISE

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.