BIRTHDAYS

DYLAN SULLIVAN

DESHAWN ADAMS

RUTH HICKEY

ISAIAH FLORES

SAMIYAH DELVALLE (9)

KEISHA HOWELL

ARIAL ALLYSSE GARCIA

NICHOLAS VELASQUEZ (17)

CHAQUANTAKI REDDIC (45)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.