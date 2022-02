Birthdays & Anniversaries

KAMOND ROBLES (26)

JOSH HARRIS (33)

JESSE HARRIS (33)

JAKE DENTON (76)

PEGGY BOOMER

BRANDI WOMACK WOOD (34)

WILLIAM A GUTHRIE (74)

COLBY COLLINS (18)

EDDIE JOE ORSAK (82)

DEANNA ERSKINE

ART & HELEN ANN HEMMI

GREG & TONYA OWEN (16 YEARS)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.