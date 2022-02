Birthdays Anniversary

FRIDAY

FRAN WATSON (62)

JULIA TWEED (17)

EMMA LEMOND (11)

JERRY VAUGHN

SATURDAY

LUCILLE BOWLES (102)

DAVID IV BLANKENSHIP (9)

MIKE CASTLES

TAMMIE GLASS (46)

GLENN & CHARLENE SCHROEDER (41 YEARS)

SUNDAY

KORBIN WILKES (19)

KLOE WILKES (19)

LILA KECK

DUSTIN LECROY (44)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.