Birthdays

MICHAEL SHOCKLEY (75)

MICHAEL BALFOUR (18)

JACE VELASQUEZ (16)

KENDA KAY HOLLY (29)

DAVID REIDY (40)

CONNIE BARNES (59)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM