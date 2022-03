Birthdays & Anniversaries

FRIDAY

SHYLA YELLA GIVENS

ALFREDA BUNKIE BEAL

ANTHONY PORCH

KENDRA TILLERY

CHRIS KING (50)

HAILEY GLASS (29)

KADEN ERSKINE

LEO SMITH (73)

ANGELA HAISTEN (47)

CARL KENDRICKS (48)

AUTUMN VELASQUEZ (11)

LACY MURPHY (42)

LEO & GWEN SMITH (50 YEARS)

SATURDAY

GRACE NABOURS

JAVARIS & JENNIFER MILLER (1 YEAR)

SUNDAY

JAMES PATTERSON

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.