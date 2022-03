Birthdays & Anniversary

DONNA SOUZA (70)

JANET MATA

TRUITT EASTER (10)

AMY SALES (18)

ABALINO GONZALES JR. (69)

SCHENEL TERRONEZ (39)

TORI MONTELLANO (20)

KENEDEE WIGGINS

JUSTIN & KENDA WOLF

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.