Birthdays & Anniversaries

CYNTHIA PULLIN-FIGUEROA (57)

JARET COCHRAN (11)

STACEY SCHLUMPF

ALEX SANCHEZ

LEZAH LEE (10)

DEE GREEN

ANTHONY JOYNER

JOE & LINDSEY RIOJAS (12 YEARS)

CHRISTOPHER & BEVERLY COLEMAN (14 YEARS)

GREG & CHANDRA ANDERSON (25 YEARS)

SONNY & ELAINE CARNEY (54 YEARS)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM