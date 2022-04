Birthdays & Anniversary

FRIDAY

TINSLEE HUNT (6)

RONNIE MABERRY (68)

ESTA MCGLYNN

BRITTAINY SMITH

HADLEE BETTS (12)

TREVIR & JENNIFER FOWLER (17 YEARS)

SATURDAY

JAZELLE EDDINGTON (8)

JAMIE CASILLAS

SARAH GONZALES

SAMMIE CHAVEZ (50)

SUNDAY

BILLY MILLS (71)

RANDY HALENCAK (63)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM