BIRTHDAYS

FRIDAY

William Gutierrez (13)

Jackson Frie (14)

Lori Pitts

Kay Bennett (101)

Brailey Hale (8)

SATURDAY

Tony Ford (35)

Tena Tanner (59)

carter bowles (3)

Tabatha Hunter (33)

Elric Schenk (4)

SUNDAY

Bobby Beatty (62)

Jessidy Kulhanek (27)

Bill Weeks (58)

Jose Rueda



IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.