BIRTHDAYS

Jason Brown (12)

Caila Berry (18)

Donald Reed (68)

JOHNNY MCCOY (46)

Henry Kelver

Emma Holden (11)

Dawson McCurdy (23)

Christopher Sanchez (7)

Peter Zee (55)

LONNIE SCOTT (69)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.