BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

FRIDAY

Ashlynn Alpers (11)

SATURDAY

Amanda Alpers

CHRIS ALANIZ

Patsy Malone-Whalen

Barrett Sims (2)

Ruby Cottingham

Vincent & Gloria Rincon (50 Years)

SUNDAY

Robert Stillwell

Janessa Arvanis

Debbie Owen

Casey & cara Hoff

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.