Birthdays

REBEL WORLEY (5)

MILLIE MOENNING

DUSTIN LECROY (45)

JOHNSTON SCHROEDER (7)

ADRIAN MENDOZA (29)

AYDYN EINWECHTER (9)

NICHOLE BLANKENSHIP

AYLA NICHOLS (13)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM