BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARY

FRIDAY

Kenneth (KT) Thomason

Brian Anthony Lee Curtis Howery (24)

Lance Marrs (32)

Kevin Hernandez

Jason Reeder

Jessica Fino

Riley Kittrell (11)

SATURDAY

Theresa Ermis

Teresa Kloxin Self

Hunter Green (15)

LC & Janice Jemison (6 Years)

SUNDAY

Beth owens (36)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.