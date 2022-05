Birthdays & Anniversary

DIANE TANNER (60)

HARLEY SHELTON (18)

BEATLE VENTURA (58)

JACKSON WYNN JOHNSON (12)

JESSICA SUNDERMAN

SHAUN SANCHEZ (14)

CODY BROTHERS

STEVE & TRACY OTTO (36 YEARS)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM