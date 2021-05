BIRTHDAYS AND ANNIVERSARIES

Stella Robles (72)

Donna Williams (92)

Cheryl Moore

Colby Springstead

Audriana Sapata (21)

Caleb Battista

Susan Dillard

Laura Cragg

Clyde & Tedi Stirewalt (47 Years)

Storm & Melia McDonald (8 years)

Pat & Sheri Kennedy (47 years)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.