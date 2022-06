Birthdays

ABEL TYLER BLANKENSHIP (1)

OLIVIA BRYANT (10)

DERRA WASHINGTON

HALEIGH CHANCELLOR (24)

REECE BERRY (51)

BRETT WISE

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM