BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

FRIDAY

Chip Hall (37)

Lennon Hall (1)

Billy Bilyeu (48)

Carly Cheesman

Dominique & Dawn Ramos (13 Years)

Jerry & Brenda Nickerson (51 Years)

SATURDAY

Korbin Bilyeu (8)

SUNDAY

Randy BOWLES (67)

Hayden Brown



IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.