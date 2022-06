Birthdays & Anniversary

ZARA JANE YSASI (2)

BRENDA NICKERSON (70)

MICHAEL ERSKINE

SYDNEY MURPHEY

DARLA WOMACK (63)

WYNELL SMITH (59)

JESSICA HARLOW

DEBORAH & JAY MCLAUGHLIN (16 YEARS)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM