BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

FRIDAY

Hallie Berry

Brittany Rush (29)

SATURDAY

Cherish Correll

NICO SOTO (2)

LUXX SOTO (1)

Charlie & Patricia Hall (40 Years)

Harley & Amanda Rosenberger

Mike & Melissa Wilson (15 Years)

SUNDAY

Linda Morgan



IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.