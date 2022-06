Birthdays & Anniversaries

ANGIE TURPIN

RICKY WATSON (23)

EVALYNN CALDERON (1)

MILES SULLIVAN (24)

LOGAN STONE JR (17)

NICO SOTO (4)

BLAKE & LASHONE MCNEILL (7 YEARS)

LARRY & CATHLEEN SAVIS (19 YEARS)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM